Fire Watch 2021
Fire season has reached Montana and MTN News is committed to keeping you informed of all the latest breaking and updated fire information.
Active Wildfires in Montana:
- Robertson Draw Fire
Located 12 miles south of Red Lodge and 8 miles north of Clark, Wyo., the fire was first reported Sunday, June 13 at 3:30 p.m. On Monday it was estimated to be 100 acres in size.
- Deep Creek Fire
Located between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs, the fire was first reported Sunday, June 13 at 3:45 p.m. On Monday it was estimated to be 174 acres in size.
