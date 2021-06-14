Fire Watch 2021

Fire season has reached Montana and MTN News is committed to keeping you informed of all the latest breaking and updated fire information.

Active Wildfires in Montana:

- Robertson Draw Fire

Located 12 miles south of Red Lodge and 8 miles north of Clark, Wyo., the fire was first reported Sunday, June 13 at 3:30 p.m. On Monday it was estimated to be 100 acres in size.

- Deep Creek Fire

Located between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs, the fire was first reported Sunday, June 13 at 3:45 p.m. On Monday it was estimated to be 174 acres in size.

For more information about wildfires across the country, check the InciWeb website, an interagency all-risk incident information management system.

