Fire Watch 2021

National Forest Service
The Robertson Draw Fire is burning about 12 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana and 8 miles north of Clark, Wyoming.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 15:21:28-04

Fire season has reached Montana and MTN News is committed to keeping you informed of all the latest breaking and updated fire information.

Active Wildfires in Montana:

- Robertson Draw Fire

Located 12 miles south of Red Lodge and 8 miles north of Clark, Wyo., the fire was first reported Sunday, June 13 at 3:30 p.m. On Monday it was estimated to be 100 acres in size.

- Deep Creek Fire

Located between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs, the fire was first reported Sunday, June 13 at 3:45 p.m. On Monday it was estimated to be 174 acres in size.

For more information about wildfires across the country, check the InciWeb website, an interagency all-risk incident information management system.

