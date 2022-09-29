Fire spotted in remote northwest corner of Yellowstone National Park

On Tuesday afternoon smoke was reported in Yellowstone National Park just north of the park’s northwest boundary.

A park helicopter flew over the area that evening and located a new fire which was likely caused by lightning days prior.

The fire is in very steep, rugged, and rocky terrain and is estimated to be five acres.

The potential for the fire to leave the park is very low. Fire crews will be monitoring the fire from the Tom Miner Basin and the air.

Snow and rain are expected in the forecast which will likely slow the growth of the fire over the next 10 days.

Due to the location of the fire, Backcourty campsite WE4 will be closed for the remainder of the season. See the Backcountry Situation Report [nps.gov] for details.

Stay informed on the current fire activity in Yellowstone.