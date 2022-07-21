Watch Now
Fire reported near Molt, structures threatened

Posted at 10:30 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 12:34:20-04

MOLT - Fire crews were responding Thursday morning to a blaze near Molt.

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office said the fire was estimated at 60 to 80 acres shortly after 10 a.m. Two structures were reportedly threatened by the blaze, which was located near McFarland Road.

Fire crews from around the area were called to assist, including crews from Broadview and the Shepherd area in Yellowstone County.

No immediate cause of the blaze was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

