Fire evacuations ordered in Stillwater County

COLUMBUS — Evacuations for an area in the southwest section of Stillwater County were ordered Sunday evening due to the Trout Creek Fire burning in the area, according to a social media update from Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services.

Residents who live in the following areas are asked to immediately evacuate: from the intersection of Stillwater River Road and Spring Creek Road, west to Sandy Drive. The subdivisions of Beehive, Midnight Canyon and Grove Creek are included in the evacuation order.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation site at the Absarokee Firehall, Anipro Arena and The Absarokee Evangelical Church are also available for evacuees.

Questions can be directed to a hotline at 406-322-8047. People are asked to only call dispatch for emergencies.

Click here to view the evacuation area as a map.

More residents in Sweet Grass County were placed under a pre-evacuation notice on Sunday evening. According to a post from Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg, residents in the Stockade and West Bridger Creek are advised to protect their livestock and be prepared to evacuate in the near future.