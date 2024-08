A wildfire broke out Friday evening on the 5500 block of Keller Road between Billings and Laurel, according to MT Fire Info.

The fire was reported to dispatch just before 6 p.m., according to WildCAD.

Few other details were available about the size or cause of the fire. Smoke could be seen billowing in the air through south Billings and Lockwood.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.