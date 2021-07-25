Evacuations ordered in Sanders County due to Thorne Creek Fire

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office has ordered evacuations on Sunday due to the Thorne Creek Fire, the last active fire remaining in the West Lolo Complex.

An update from the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest said the evacuation order is for all residences on the east side of Blue Slide Road in Graves North and Graves South areas. The areas under this evacuation order are described as “from Cougar Creek south to the intersection of Blue Slide Road and River View Lane.”

Deputies traveling door-to-door will notify residents in the area, according to the update. Security measures are in place to protect private property.

The Thorne Creek Fire is located approximately six miles north-northeast of Thompson Falls and is being managed under a full suppression strategy, according to InciWeb. As of Sunday, the fire stands at 4,560 acres and is zero percent contained.

A community meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday at Ainsworth Park in Thompson Falls.