Evacuation Warnings remain in place near Hay Creek fire

POLEBRIDGE — The Hay Creek fire near Polebridge has now burned 1,158 acres and evacuation warnings remain in place.

Fire managers report the blaze has been most active on the west side with isolated and group torching, and short wind-driven crown runs. Spot fires south of the Hay Creek Road were cooled down by bucket drops from a Type 1 helicopter on Sunday.

The fire is anticipated to be active again Monday with the potential for large volumes of smoke from the west flank, according to fire managers.

Firefighters will work to hold the Hay Creek Road and continue work with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office to identify needs and strengthen plans for structure protection, according to the Monday update.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has expanded the Evacuation Warning to include all residences east and west of the North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms up to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge.

Additionally, Glacier National Park has issued an Evacuation Warning for the North Fork area of Glacier National Park north of Logging Creek.

The Hay Creek Fire was reported on the evening of July 21 and is burning in the North Fork area of the Flathead National Forest.

It is being managed by a local Type 3 Incident Management Team.

