Evacuation orders lifted for Trout Creek Fire

ABSAROKEE — Evacuation orders were lifted Monday around 5:30 p.m. for residents impacted by the Trout Creek Fire burning in the southwest section of Stillwater County near Absarokee and Nye, according to a media release from Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services.

Only residents will be allowed back into the area from the intersection of Stillwater River Road and Spring Creek Road west to Sandy Drive. People who are not residents of the area are asked to stay away to allow firefighters room to work. An evacuation may be required again if fire conditions change, according to the release.

People should monitor the Stillwater County DES Facebook page for updates or the Stillwater County DES website for updates. Be aware the fire information hot line at 406-322-8065 will not be staffed overnight.

It's still unknown what caused the fire. It has burned 8,315 acres and firefighters reached 20 percent containment on Monday.

RELATED: Evacuations remain in place for Trout Creek Fire in Stillwater County