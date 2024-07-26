Evacuation order lifted at Tongue River Reservoir State Park

The evacuation order issued Thursday at Tongue River State Park was lifted Friday as firefighters gained control of a wildfire burning nearby in Wyoming.

Firefighters got control of the Badger Creek Fire near Sheridan, Wyo. overnight and were working to put out hot spots on Friday. The fire posed a risk to the popular state park a few miles across the state line in Montana, and officials ordered a mandatory evacuation of campers early Thursday.

"You are once again welcome to recreate at the lake," state park officials said on social media Friday. "Air quality is not perfect but improved compared to other days this summer."

It was the second time this month the park was evacuated due to wildfire. In early July a large wildfire north of the park forced a voluntary evacuation of the recreation area.

