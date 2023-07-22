Evacuation Order issued in area of Colt Fire northwest of Seeley Lake

UPDATE

MISSOULA - Residents along a section of Highway 83 north of Seeley Lake are now under an Evacuation Order.

Due to the Colt Fire, Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an Evacuation Order for residents along Highway 83, between mile markers 27 and 31 — between Rainy Lake to Summit Lake.

The social media post states resident are ordered to "immediately leave the area. Incident conditions present an immediate threat to persons within this area."

Additionally, an Evacuation Warning is in effect for residents between mile markers 25.7 and 27 along Highway 83.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter for evacuees at the Blackfoot Community Bible Church in Ovando.

MISSOULA - An Evacuation Warning has been issued for some residents in the area of the Colt Fire which is burning 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning for residents along Montana Highway 83, between Rainy Lake to Summit Lake.

A social media post notes that "conditions can change quickly! If fire activity increases, emergency personnel may not have time to make personal notifications."

People who see a slow-moving emergency vehicle with lights and alternating siren tones moving through the area, it's time to evacuate.