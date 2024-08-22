Evacuation notice issued near Tongue River reservoir for 5,000-acre fire

An evacuation warning has been issued for the Tongue River reservoir area after a 5,000-acre wildfire broke out from the north Wednesday afternoon.

The evacuation is not mandatory, and Big Horn County sheriff's deputies are handing evacuation warnings in the area as the fire heads south, according to the sheriff's office.

The Barber Draw fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Montana state Highway 577 and Mary Cotton Road, according to MT Fire Info, the state's wildfire database.

Containment on the fire was not available.

