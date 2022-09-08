Eagle Creek Fire in Hill County has burned more than 8K acres

GREAT FALLS — The Chippewa Cree Tribe said on Thursday that the Eagle Creek Fire in southern Hill County has now burned an estimated 8,500 acres.

The fire, which sparked on Wednesday afternoon, is burning both on and off the Rocky Boy's Reservation. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

There have been no injuries reported and no evacuations ordered; there is no word at this point on whether any structures have been damaged or are currently threatened.

Numerous resources are involved in fighting the fire, including aerial resources, volunteer fire departments, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation.

Bear Paw Ski Bowl Eagle Creek Fire in southern Hill County

The Tribe said that the mountain on both the Beaver Creek and the Sandy Creek sides are closed until further notice, and hunting in the mountains is currently not allowed.

They noted that cattle in the region are not in danger, and they are being monitored by NRD range personnel.