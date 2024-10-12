Despite 5,000 acre growth, good news as Elk Fire now 32% contained

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY — It's bad news, good news Saturday in the ongoing battle against the Elk Fire.

The bad news? The fire grew 5,048 acres overnight according to the latest figures from the Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team. Evacuation orders in the Rapid Creek area have also been elevated to 'Go' status by the Sheridan County Sheriff's department. The department describes the area as west at the end of Bear Gulch Road to Bear Gulch Trail moving Southwest to the forest service boundary, which includes Rapid Creek Ranch.

The good news? Containment rose from 14% to 32%, mostly along the fire's eastern border. The Incident Management Saturday update also said firing operations have been completed around the Big Goose water treatment plant. They also completed 85 acres of firing operations north of Red Grade Road.

