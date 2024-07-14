Deadman Fire in Rosebud County forces residents to evacuate

ROSEBUD COUNTY — The Bureau of Land Management is telling residents in the southern part of Rosebud County to evacuate after a lightning strike sparked what fire crews are calling the Deadman Fire in the area.

BLM ordered residents in the Tongue Creek, Otter Creek, Lee Creek, and Burney areas to leave their homes. The Deadman Fire is located 32 miles southwest of Ashland. County and federal resources are on scene. The size of the fire is currently around 3,000 acres.

The Red Cross is working to set up a temporary evacuation center for those who have had to flee their homes.