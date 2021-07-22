Firefighters battling fire near Gallatin Gateway from air and ground

UPDATE, 3:15 PM — The West Fork Fire is estimated to be between one and two acres with firefighting resources on scene, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

The fire is located in the west fork of Wilson Creek in the Little Bear drainage near Gallatin Gateway. Very large air tankers (VLAT) have made three drops on the fire, along with three drops from smaller tankers.

Custer Gallatin NF said in a Facebook update helicopter drops and ground crews were also effective in getting a handle on the fire.

Firefighting crews are working to secure the fire perimeter, and rain has moved into the vicinity. Firefighters will remain on scene.

The Gallatin Gateway Fire Department made an initial attack on the fire, assisted by an engine from the U.S. Forest Service - Gila National Forest.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.



(first report)

The Custer Gallatin National Forest reports crews are responding to a new fire in the west fork of Wilson Creek within the Little Bear drainage near Gallatin Gateway.

A post on the Custer Gallatin Facebook page says the fire is an "emerging incident" and tankers are incoming.

Smoke is reportedly visible from the west end of Bozeman.

No further information was immediately available, including the size of the fire, injuries, or if structures are threatened.

We will update you as we get more details.