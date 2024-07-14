Crews respond to fire ten miles south of Big Timber

BIG TIMBER — According to a press released sent by the USDA Forest Service, fire crews are tackling the Conant Fire in Cherry Creek, about 10 miles south of Big Timber off the Main Boulder Highway.

The fire is located in the 2006 Derby Fire scar in grass, dead and down logs, juniper and sage. It is burning on Custer Gallatin National Forest in an area adjacent to private property and infrastructure and has burned about six acres so far.

The Conant Fire is a being managed jointly by the Custer Gallatin Forest, Yellowstone Ranger District and Sweet Grass County.

Three Forest Service engines and Sweet Grass County resources are on scene with one helicopter and 7 smokejumpers en route.

The cause of the fire is unknown and 0% has been contained.