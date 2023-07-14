Watch Now
Montana fire crews battle wildfire near Libby

Kim Peck
The Four Mile Haul Road Fire fire is burning in steep terrain approximately four miles outside of Libby.
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 13:07:14-04

LIBBY - Crews are battling a wildfire that was reported in Lincoln County on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

A social media post from the Kootenai National Forest reports crews responded to the Four Mile Haul Road Fire.

The fire is burning in steep terrain approximately four miles outside of Libby on the Haul Road and is estimated at four acres.

The Four Mile Haul Road Fire burning approximately four miles outside of Libby was reported on July 13, 2023.

The U.S. Forest Service, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Lincoln County resources are on the scene.

People are asked to void the area, both for public and firefighter safety.

The fire danger level on the Kootenai National Forest remains "very high."

