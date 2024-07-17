Containment increases on Horse Gulch Fire near Helena

HELENA — Containment on the Horse Gulch Fire increased to 23% as of Wednesday morning, up from 10%, with crews continuing to make progress on suppression efforts.

According to a Wednesday morning update, the size of the Horse Gulch Fire is now 14,250 acres. Much of the news burned area was attributed to tactical firing operations from the established control line to the fire’s edge, which widened fire lines. Fire crews also successfully established dozer lines around a spot fire situated outside of the northern perimeter of the fire.

Fire officials say there are still concerns on the east flank, just south of the Cave Gulch Fire burn from 2000, where fuels are more susceptible to rapid fire spread. Aerial resources dropped retardant along the fire perimeter to prevent fire spread.

On the west side of the fire, crews held and improved the fire line along Jimtown Road.

Overnight, crews on the northern flank continued tactical firing operations from established dozer lines to the fire’s edge, reducing combustible materials to strengthen fire lines.

Wednesday’s primary mission is to hold control lines where the firing operations occurred Tuesday and over the past night. Crews will continue improving, mopping up, and cold trailing control lines to extinguish residual heat sources on the south flank of the fire.

Magpie Gulch remains a primary area of focus, with suppression efforts aimed at reinforcing control lines to halt fire spread.

The Horse Gulch Fire was first reported on July 9. Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation but believe it was human-caused.

WEATHER AND FIRE BEHAVIOR

A chance of thunderstorms is forecast, with the possibility of gusty winds, lightning, and light rain, but without a beneficial impact to the fire. Temperatures will be in the low 90's with humidity in the teens. SE winds with gusts up to 20mph may cause spotting where slope and fuels align.

EVACUATIONS AND CLOSURES

Evacuations (UPDATED): Effective 7/15/24, all evacuation orders transitioned to evacuation warnings, allowing residents of homes and RVs back into their properties. Under evacuation warning, residents should be prepared to leave if conditions change. Sheriff - Lewis & Clark County (lccountymt.gov)

Road Closure: Canyon Ferry Road remains closed to non-residents from Canyon Ferry Village to the Broadwater County line.

Campground Closure: Campground closures include Hellgate, Court Sheriff, Chinamen’s Gulch, and Riverside.

Forest Closure: The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest updated their forest closure. It can be found at Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest - Home (usda.gov)