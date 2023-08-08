Containment grows on Colt Fire northwest of Seeley Lake

SEELEY LAKE - The recent cooler and wetter weather has helped crews battling the Colt Fire 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake.

The Tuesday update shows the blaze has held steady at 7,179 acres while containment has grown from 25% to 39%.

Fire managers report crews have taken advantage of the weather changes to successfully mop up residual heat on the fire’s northeast and eastern edge. Mop-up activity also continued on the fire near Beaver Lake on Monday.

The drier weather on Monday also allowed crews to successfully access the southern edge of the fire to construct line toward Sunset Ridge.

Air operations will be using two unmanned drones over the coming days to map out areas of heat within the fire area and the temporary flight restriction over the fire has been extended to a full 24-hour restriction.

The evacuations previously ordered by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office have been lifted and there are currently no evacuations issued due to the Colt Fire.

The Lolo and Flathead National Forests have closed several forest roads, areas, and campgrounds near the fire area for public safety. Click here for additional information.

There are 506 people assigned to the Colt Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 17, 2023.