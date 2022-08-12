Containment at Elmo Fire grows to 75%

ELMO - The Elmo Fire held steady at 21,349 acres on Thursday while containment grew from 66% to 75%

Fire managers report that a passing thunderstorm sparked a new fire approximately a mile north of Lake Mary Ronan.

The Silver City Hotshots and engine crews responded to the start and estimated it was estimated at two to three acres.

Firefighters, with the support of the Type 1 helicopter, will focus on constructing line around the fire on Friday.

An evacuation order and road closure remains in effect for Camp Tuffit Road/West Shore Road. The Camp Tuffit resort is open and accessible.

Updated evacuation and closure information:

Pre-evacuation warnings have been lifted for residents along Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) west of Dayton Creek Road.

Pre-evacuation warnings have been lifted for residents of Chief Cliff Lane, Black Lake Road, Big Meadows Road, and Dayton Creek Road.

Camp Tuffit/West Shore Road remains under evacuation order and closed to all traffic.

The entirety of Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) and all arterial roads are open to residents and non-residents.

Speed limits on Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) are reduced to 35 mph.

The Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access Site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park are open.

Fire managers report that to date, approximately 2.5 million gallons of water have been dropped on the Elmo Fire from aircraft, and 482,000 gallons of fire retardant dropped.

A total of eight structures have been lost to the blaze which began on July 29 west of Elmo.

The Flathead Indian Reservation and Lake County remain under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

