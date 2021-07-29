Community meeting set for wildfire near Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG — A community meeting to discuss the 300 acres Goat fire that’s burning 11 miles northeast of Philipsburg.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Winninghoff Park Ice Rink in Philipsburg.

Crews are developing a structure protection plan for 20 structures located outside of the fire’s perimeter.

Fire managers also note numerous additional cabins and historical mining structures continue to be identified within a five-mile radius of the fire area.

MTN News

“While there is no immediate threat, residents should always be prepared and ready to evacuate. Persons who live in fire prone areas should maintain increased situational awareness,” the Thursday update states.

Additional crews have arrived to help fight the lightning-sparked fire. A closure order has been issued for areas near the Goat Fire.

An information line has been set up at (406) 290-3603.

