Burnt Peak fire grows to over 2,000 acres

TROY — The lightning-sparked Burnt Peak Fire outside of Troy in Lincoln County has grown to 2,066 acres and is 13% contained.

A total of 242 people -- including a Type 2 Incident Management Team are assigned to fight the blaze.

MTN News The Burnt Peak fire sparked by lightning July 7th burning southwest of Troy

A fire information meeting to discuss the Burnt Peak fire and the 96-acre South Yaak fire will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Troy Ranger Station on US Highway 2 in Troy.

The meeting will also be broadcast on the Kootenai National Forest Facebook page.

The South Yaak fire is burning in timbered, steep terrain approximately four miles northwest of Troy. It's 0% contained.

There are no evacuations at this point but a prevacation notice has been issued for some residences in the area of the Burnt Peak fire. Some roads and trails have been closed in the area of the Burnt Peak Fire. Click here for more information.

A fire camp is set up along Highway 56, south of the intersection with Highway 2. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area as heavy equipment will be leaving and entering the highway.

Stage II fire restrictions are in place for Lincoln County and the Kootenai National Forest.