Brewster fire east of Rock Creek 60% contained

Brewster Creek Fire
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jul 13, 2021
MISSOULA. — Crews are continuing to make progress battling the 156-acre Brewster Fire, located four miles up Brewster Creek, east of Rock Creek. The blaze is 60% contained.

Firefighters will continue to strengthen, secure, and hold the fire line around the perimeter of the fire and extinguish hot spots within the perimeter as needed, according to fire managers.

Although no structures are immediately threatened, structures are located within ½- to-two miles south of the fire. Firefighters are focusing their efforts to protect them.

Road Closures

  • Brewster Creek Road #4308 is closed from milepost 1.1 measured from the junction with Rock Creek Road to its junction with road #4307.
  • Slide Rock Loop Road #4307 is closed from milepost 0.00 at the junction with Road #4308 to the end of the road.

Trail Closures

  • John Long Trail #21 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction road #354 to the end of the trail at road #4307.
  • Tyler Creek Trail #1192 is closed from milepost 6.5 at the junction with road #19018 to the end of the trail milepost 7.2 at road #354.
