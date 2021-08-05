Boulder 2700 fire grows to 1,800 acres near Polson

POLSON — The Boulder 2700 fire east of Polson has burned 1,844 acres and evacuations remain in effect along Montana Highway 35.

Gov. Greg Gianforte received an update on the efforts to battle the blaze on Thursday morning and also visited the Red Cross shelter in Polson.

While some residents in the Finley Point area have been allowed back home, all homes north of Mahood Lane to mile marker 13 on Highway 35 remain evacuated at this time.

Reentry permits are being issued for residents of Finley Point to Mahood Lane at both the checkpoint at mile marker 2 on Highway 35 and at the Linderman School in Polson.

Lake County deputies will provide a tag that will allow residents to return home. People are asked to bring proof of residence such as a driver’s license. Residents who return home are being advised to be ready to leave at any time.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell reported Thursday morning that 450 of the 500 residents evacuated over the weekend due to the Boulder 2700 fire have been able to return home.

Highway 35 remains closed in both directions from the intersection with US Highway 93 in Polson to the Blue Bay area at mile marker 15.

MTN News

The blaze was active on the southeast side on Wednesday, moving upslope along the ridge. The eastern side of the fire was also actively burning upslope. Fire managers say most of the visible smoke was coming from the eastern side of the fire.

There's a Montana Red Cross emergency evacuation shelter at Linderman Elementary School in Polson. Sign up for Lake County Emergency alerts here.

The cause of the Boulder 2700 home has destroyed over 20 structures remains under investigation.

There are 257 people assigned to the blaze.