Boulder 2700 fire evacuation and road access changes announced

POLSON — Evacuation notices for some property owners in the Boulder 2700 fire area along Montana Highway 35 from mile marker 9 to mile marker 11 are changing.

Residents in the area will move to stage “SET” 2 of the “Ready-Set-Go” plan for wildfire evacuation status and should be prepared to evacuate if the fire activity increases.

The Montana Department of Transportation will escort local traffic through these two miles of the highway with pilot cars between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Highway 35 has reopened to local traffic. The speed limit is reduced to 35 mph between mile marker 6 and mile marker 13 for public and firefighter safety. Drivers are being told not to stop in the fire area.

MTN News

Mission Valley Power and Century Link are continuing to work on restoring power and internet services to the area. Additionally, tree removal is taking place along the highway and traffic may be held up during these operations.

A Temporary Boating Restriction remains in place on Flathead Lake. No boats are allowed from Boulder Creek on the north to Station Creek on the south and one-half mile out from the shoreline.

The Boulder 2700 fire has burned 2,072 acres and is 36% contained. Fire managers note the area continues to dry out from Saturday’s rain but overall, minimal fire behavior was seen on Tuesday.

Sign up for Lake County Emergency alerts here.