Black Mountain Fire grows near Idaho/Montana border

A fire start reported on Saturday in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest continued to grow Sunday and now stands at 50 acres near the Idaho/Montana border.

A post on the U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Facebook page said the Black Mountain Fire has continued actively burning in the Dillon District approximately 21 miles east of Salmon, Idaho.

The post said the communities of Salmon, Horse Prairie, and Jackson would be likely to see a column of smoke from the fire.

Law enforcement and recreation staff are traveling to North and South Van Houten Campgrounds, Reservoir Lake Campground, and Bloody Dick Cabin to give campers early warning of a forthcoming closure order.

Officials anticipate the Continental Divide Trail will be closed from approximately two miles north of Lemhi Pass, continuously, and then resume at Mystic Lake on the Wisdom Ranger District.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team taking over the Black Mountain Fire is currently mobilizing resources and personnel as they become available.

No additional details regarding injuries or structures threatened were available. We will update you as we get more information.