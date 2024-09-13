Biddle residents face evacuation as Short Draw fire grows

BIDDLE — It's a nightmare for land and home owners, that infamous orange sky and dark smoke. That nightmare has become a reality for residents outside of Biddle, Montana, who are experiencing effects from the Short Draw Fire.

Many residents have already evacuated their homes and ranches.

"It's been huge, and the severe winds have just made it out of control. It's scary," said Dave Mader, a landowner and Biddle resident.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Dave Mader, Biddle Resident

Mader witnessed when the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Wyoming, later crossing the border into Montana. He's lived in Biddle his entire life, but he says he's more afraid of this fire than normal.

"This fire is so big, and it's still unknown, even now," he said.

The fire grew to 30,500 acres as of Thursday night, with zero percent containment.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Short Draw Fire



Mader says it's the worst wildfire season he's ever witnessed.

"This is the biggest one that I know of... This is the worst fire," says Mader.

Mader had a similar experience to BD Bar Ranch Manager Grant DeSay. In fact, part of DeSay's property is housing part of the fire.

"Two o'clock (Wednesday afternoon), and it just all blew up," says DeSay.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Grant DeSay, Manager of DB Bar Ranch

As a ranch manager, he's had about 30 hours to take care of his family, his livestock, and himself.

"We loaded all of our horses and took 'em to a friend's house in Wyoming. We spent the night there, then came back," he said.

Neither Mader nor DeSay have evacuated the area, and they're keeping a close distance from the danger zone. As of Thursday night, the fire had split into two sections across Buffalo Creek. With the heavy wind, it's anticipated to get worse, according to residents.

"The wind keeps changing directions... The poor guys fighting it are having a tough time," DeSay said.

Now, residents of Biddle are trying to stay safe, hoping the fire is managed as time progresses.