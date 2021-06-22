An update on three major wildfires in Montana

GREAT FALLS — Here is an update on the three largest wildfires currently burning in Montana; there have been no serious injuries reported.

The Deep Creek Canyon Fire has burned an estimated 4,648 acres between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs since it was reported on June 13. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The fire is now 75% percent contained. Smoke from smoldering stumps and logs will be visible within the fire perimeter for weeks and months to come. Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 will be releasing resources as appropriate for the size and scope of the incident. Team leaders are working closely with agency administrators and other cooperators to ensure the incident is utilizing resources efficiently, effectively and all sections are being fiscally responsible. As always, the safety and protection of our firefighters and the community is our highest priority. An estimated 414 personnel are involved in fighting the fire. The 35-mph maximum speed limit on Highway 12 between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs is strictly enforced for the safety of the public, firefighters, and the utility cooperators working in the fire area. Use extreme caution when traveling and DO NOT stop along the highway. EXPECT DELAYS and plan accordingly. A reminder to all residents who were previously evacuated: you are in the “SET” status and should be prepared to evacuate if conditions change.

The Robertson Draw Fire has burned an estimated 29,596 Acres south of Red Lodge since it was reported on June 13. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The fire is now 53% percent contained. An estimated 365 personnel are involved in fighting the fire. Yesterday, crews on the south side of the fire conducted a burnout operation along the Robertson Draw trail and a mid-slope containment line. Smoke from this operation was very evident during the afternoon and evening. Some smoke moved into the Highway 212 corridor. Crews patrolled the eastern side of the fire and continued to monitor for smoke and heat along the containment lines. Work on containment lines and a contingency line continued along the northwest side. The contingency line is being tied into the East Side Road near Highway 212. A Division Supervisor, 10-person Wildland Fire Module, and helicopter crew were flown into the west side and started working on a fuel break and hand line moving north towards Mt. Maurice.

The Crooked Creek Fire is about 25 miles east of Bridger in the Pryor Mountains. It has burned an estimated 5,400 acres since it was reported on June 15; the cause has not yet been determined, and there is estimate at this point on containment. There are 241 personnel assigned to the fire. Public lands managed by the Custer Gallatin National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management near the fire have been temporarily closed due to public safety concerns. A pre-evacuation warning notice issued by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office for 25 primary residences in the Sage Creek area remains in effect.

For more information about these fires, visit the Inciweb site .