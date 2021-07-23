Alder Creek Fire becomes national concern as more Wise River homes threatened

WISE RIVER — The wildfires burning near Wisdom and Wise River have become a national priority as the Alder Creek Fire has the potential to threaten more homes in the area.

The National Interagency Fire Center listed the Alder Creek Fire burning just west of Wise River as the number one fire in the region because it could be threatening about 146 structures by this weekend as weather conditions become warmer and drier.

“We have quite a few homes in here and life and property always is the number one issue that we deal with in any kind of wildfire situation, so we’re putting a lot of effort into it. Nationally there is so much going on and our resources are stretched very, very thin at this point,” said Blue Team spokesman Terry Krasko.

As of Thursday, the Alder Creek Fire is burning at about 6,200 acres and the Trail Creek Fire burning 20 miles west of Wisdom is at more than 24,000 acres.