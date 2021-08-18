Alder Creek, Christensen fire evacuation notices lifted

DILLON — According to Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft, the evacuation notices around the Alder Creek and Christensen fire have been rescinded due to weather and containment lines.

Based on information received from the Southeast Blue Team, it has been decided that all evacuation notices around the Alder Creek and Christensen fire be rescinded. Containment lines and weather conditions are favorable for this decision. Although the imminent threat in the area has been reduced, residents in the vicinity of the Alder Creek and Christensen fires are urged to remain vigilant to the ever-changing conditions of these fires.

This change in evacuations will go into effect at 8 am on August 18, 2021.

In the press release, Craft reminded residents that Beaverhead County is under Stage 2 fire restrictions. Fire is only allowed using devices with an on/off switch that uses LPG fuels, in a 3-feet diameter area clear of flammable materials are allowed. Smoking in a vehicle, in a building, or in a 3-feet diameter area clear of flammable materials is allowed. Only operate motorized vehicles on designated roads and trails.

"We are just moving into our fire season, please be careful with any activity that could produce a spark or fire," Craft said in the release.

The Christensen Fire started on July 16, 2021 approximately 12 miles West of Wise River, Montana. Located on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, the cause of the Christensen Fire has not been determined. The fire terrain is made up of forest timber with 2 feet high underbrush and heavy fuel loads of dead and down Lodgepole Pine. The surrounding valleys are characterized by short sage and grass mix. It is currently listed at 10,846 acres.

The Alder Creek Fire started on July 8, 2021 approximately 7 miles West of Wise River, Montana, in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. The cause of the Alder Creek Fire has not been determined. The fire terrain is made up of forest timber with underbrush and heavy fuel loads of dead and down Lodgepole Pine. The surrounding valleys are characterized by short sage and grass mix. Fire crews are concentrating their efforts on constructing indirect containment lines, while providing structure protection on existing cabins and sites along the Wise River and Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway. It is currently listed at 13,462 acres.