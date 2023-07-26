3,500-acre Hay Draw fire ignites near Broadus

Authorities issued pre-evacuation notices Tuesday for people along Highway 212 east of Broadus from mile markers 90 through 100 as winds pick up around a 3,500-acre wildfire.

The Hay Draw fire was discovered at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday and was 30 percent contained as of 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to the MTFireInfo.org, the state's wildfire database.

The Powder River Sheriff's Office requested motorists to stay off the highway in that area is possible and to be wary of firefighting vehicles.

Authorities are expecting high winds and dry conditions through Tuesday, which could aid in the spread of the fire.

