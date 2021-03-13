Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Fifth Montanan charged for alleged offenses at U.S. Capitol after talking to national media

items.[0].image.alt
CBS News
Boyd Allen Camper of Missoula
Boyd Allen Camper of Missoula
Posted at 7:43 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 21:43:17-05

HELENA — Another Montana man faces federal charges over alleged actions during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Boyd Allen Camper has been charged with: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct on the Capitol Buildings or Grounds and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in Capitol Buildings.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Camper was seen on national news coverage--specifically an interview with CBS News-- describing actions he took that day.

Boyd Allen Camper

In the interview, Camper is accused of stating, “I was on the front line.” He further stated, “We’re going to take this damn place. If you haven’t heard it’s called the insurrection act and we the people are ready.”

FBI agents conducted interviews with five witnesses that claim to have seen Camper enter the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

In another video obtained by investigators, someone says, “they are pepper spraying us.” Camper allegedly then began asking people outside with masks to come forward.

FBI agents say in their interview with Camper he acknowledged he entered the building and allegedly said “in my mind, we were going to take the Capitol steps.”

Camper is the fifth Montanan known to be facing charges for alleged actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream Local News Anytime