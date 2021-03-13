Fifth Montanan charged for alleged offenses at U.S. Capitol after talking to national media

HELENA — Another Montana man faces federal charges over alleged actions during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Boyd Allen Camper has been charged with: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct on the Capitol Buildings or Grounds and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in Capitol Buildings.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Camper was seen on national news coverage--specifically an interview with CBS News-- describing actions he took that day.

FBI

In the interview, Camper is accused of stating, “I was on the front line.” He further stated, “We’re going to take this damn place. If you haven’t heard it’s called the insurrection act and we the people are ready.”

FBI agents conducted interviews with five witnesses that claim to have seen Camper enter the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

In another video obtained by investigators, someone says, “they are pepper spraying us.” Camper allegedly then began asking people outside with masks to come forward.

FBI agents say in their interview with Camper he acknowledged he entered the building and allegedly said “in my mind, we were going to take the Capitol steps.”

Camper is the fifth Montanan known to be facing charges for alleged actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

