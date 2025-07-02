Federal immigration officers arrest a Helena man after mistaking him for another person

HELENA — Helena resident Christopher Martinez, who is a citizen of Mexico, was taken into federal immigration custody on Tuesday after being mistaken for another person sought by law enforcement. According to Helena Police, this is the first incident of its kind they are aware of this year.

“It’s something really scary, it can be really scary,” said Maria Pacheco, Martinez’s wife. “Cause you think that you’re fine. You think that everything is going to be okay, and it’s not."

Pacheco is a U.S. citizen. The couple has four children and has lived in Helena for three years.

At the time of Martinez's arrest, Helena Police were coordinating with Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Border Patrol on an arrest for Anderson DeJesus Bastidas Linares, who is accused of assault with a weapon and partner or family member assault.

While conducting their search, officers saw a man they believed to match the suspect's description. Helena Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was found to have expired registration. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Christopher Martinez of Helena, not Linares.

Helena Police say that upon verifying his identity, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Border Patrol discovered that he was subject to a federal detainer, and he was subsequently taken into custody by federal authorities.

“While the involvement of HSI and Border Patrol is not typical for local warrant operations, their participation in this case is based on specific investigative needs and not part of any nationwide U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) enforcement action,” said Helena Police in a statement.

Helena Police said that Martinez had a prior criminal record, but they did not elaborate on what that record was. His wife told MTN he did not have any outstanding warrants.

Lewis and Clark Sheriff Leo Dutton told MTN that Martinez was briefly held at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, but has since been handed over to federal authorities. Dutton was not aware of where Martinez was being taken.

Protesters and concerned community members gathered at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center and the Helena Law and Justice Center on Tuesday to show their support for Martinez.

"We're just here today to showcase that he is a part of our community, he needs to stay part of our community and it honestly is a huge detriment to our community that he is not here anymore," said Natalie Salazar, a Helena resident.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

