Campbell County Emergency Personnel have responded to the scene of a plane crash that happened about 20-30 miles north of Gillette or 8 miles south of the Wyoming-Montana border.

According to Campbell County Sheriff’s Office by way of the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26th.

Fatalities have been confirmed, but an official number is not yet available.

Click here for updates from Sheridan Media.