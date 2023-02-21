Fatal crash involving snow plow investigated in Wyoming

Authorities in Wyoming are investigating after a man was killed in a collision between a vehicle and a snow plow south of Sheridan.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release issued Tuesday morning that the fatal crash happened Sunday at about 9 a.m. at the intersection of WY-335 and Knode Road.

The patrol said a Sheridan County snow plow was heading west on Knode Road as a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on the highway. The county plow driver did not see the Jeep, the press release states, and collided with the vehicle when it entered the highway.

A 29-year-old Colorado man who was a passenger in the Jeep died later at a Sheridan hospital. The patrol did not indicate if the plow driver or the driver of the Jeep were injured.