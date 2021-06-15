Evacuations ordered for residents near Deep Creek Fire

The Deep Creek Fire has crossed Highway 12 due to strong winds on Tuesday and is burning to the north. Law enforcement has closed Highway 12 to assist with evacuations.

Residents that live in the Thomason to the Grassy Mountain Subdivision are asked to follow the Meagher County Sheriff Office's evacuation instructions and head to the high school in White Sulfur Springs. The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office will also be evacuating people in the area. Any resident in the area that feels that their home may be immediately threatened by the fire should also evacuate.

The U.S. Forest Service reports air attack is on-scene, but it is a rapidly evolving situation due to the wind and hot temperature.

MTN’s Jonathon Ambarian is en route and will provide more information as it becomes available.

