Downtown Helena pedestrian-involved fatal crash victim identified as V.A. doctor

Posted at 2:35 PM, Sep 23, 2021
HELENA — Lewis and Clark Sheriff-Coroner Leo Dutton has released the name of the individual that died in a pedestrian-involved fatal crash on Tuesday, Nov. 21 in downtown Helena.

The victim was Dr. Christopher Muenzen, a 66-year-old man from New Jersey. Muenzen was a physician who was working at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the area of 5th Avenue and Rodney Street.

Upon arrival, the situation was determined to be a vehicle versus pedestrian fatality collision.

“The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries. The manner is accident,” said Dutton in a press release.

The members of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office offer their condolences to the family.

