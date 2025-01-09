Wyoming woman spends 6 days in hospital after drink spiked on New Year's Eve

A Cody, Wyoming, woman is lucky to be alive after she says someone spiked her drink with antifreeze on New Year’s Eve, leading to a nearly week-long stay in a Billings hospital.

Kailey Kline was ringing in the New Year at a bar in Cody when she began having seizures, couldn't move, and had trouble breathing.

The 23-year-old was life-flighted to St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Billings and spent more than three days on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.

On Wednesday night, Kline is back home after spending six days in the hospital.

Kline tells police she was handed the drink by a stranger in the bar, and doctors told the family they believe she consumed antifreeze.

Cody police are investigating, but a suspect has not been identified.