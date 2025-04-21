Wyoming man sentenced to up to 6 years in death of youth hockey coach

A Wyoming man was sentenced Monday to up to six years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the death of a youth hockey coach from Sheridan.

District Court Judge Ben Kirven accepted a plea agreement reached by the state and Cody McCalla for four to six years in prison, reports Sheridan Media.

McCalla, 34, was involved in a fight with Patrick Mudd on July 12, 2024.

The altercation stemmed from a dispute over a parking spot.

McCalla punched Mudd, which resulted in a fatal brain injury.

Initially, McCalla claimed self-defense during the incident but later changed his plea to no contest.

Prosecutors agreed not to charge McCalla with other related crimes.

The plea agreement allows McCalls to charge Kirven's previous ruling denying his motion to dismiss the case, citing Wyoming's stand-your-ground law.

McCalla was given credit for four days of time served of presentence confinement. McCalla was also ordered to pay $275 in court costs and assessments and $4,063 in restitution to the State of Wyoming Victims Compensation Fund, according to Sheridan Media.