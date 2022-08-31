Wyoming deputy shoots and kills man following traffic stop

A Park County, Wyoming, sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy tried a traffic stop just before 3 p.m., and the man fled, the sheriff's office said in Facebook post. He fled down a canal road, stopped his vehicle, drew a gun and aimed and charged at the deputy, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy, who was not identified, was not hurt, according to the sheriff's office.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating, with cooperation from the Park County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Scott Steward said in the post he was unable to release any more information, such as where the shooting took place or any additional information about the man.