Authorities are looking for a woman who walked away from a Billings pre-release facility Thursday.

Jacinta Big Leggins, 33, walked away from the Passages Women's Program around 2:40 p.m Thursday.

She is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Big Leggins was sentenced to driving under the influence in Yellowstone County on Feb. 25, 2021.

Call 911 with information on her whereabouts.