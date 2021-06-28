Woman reported as walkaway from prerelease center in Billings

BILLINGS - A woman serving time for several felony convictions has been reported as a walkway from the Passages prerelease center in Billings.

Brandi Rae Shipp, 32, left the facility on South 27th Street at about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release.

She is described as a white female, 5-feet, 5-inches tall, 105 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Shipp was sentenced in Yellowstone County for theft, burglary and two counts of drug possession. She arrived at Passages on June 23.

Anyone with information about Shipp is asked to call law enforcement.