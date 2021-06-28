Watch
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Woman reported as walkaway from prerelease center in Billings

items.[0].image.alt
Montana Department of Corrections
Brandi Rae Shipp
shipp.PNG
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 12:17:05-04

BILLINGS - A woman serving time for several felony convictions has been reported as a walkway from the Passages prerelease center in Billings.

Brandi Rae Shipp, 32, left the facility on South 27th Street at about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release.

She is described as a white female, 5-feet, 5-inches tall, 105 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Shipp was sentenced in Yellowstone County for theft, burglary and two counts of drug possession. She arrived at Passages on June 23.

Anyone with information about Shipp is asked to call law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!