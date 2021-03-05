Woman pleads guilty for death of infant daughter in Butte

BUTTE - Audria Nickerson pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with the death of her infant daughter in Butte in 2019.

Nickerson is accused of falling asleep on her baby daughter while in her car parked near the Butte police department in September 2019. Nickerson was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time.

Nickerson, 31, admitted to a charge of negligent homicide in Butte District Court by remote video from the Butte jail, according to Samm Cox, the Butte Chief Deputy County Attorney; Cox said a pre-sentence investigation will be conducted before a sentencing date is set for Nickerson, who remains jailed.

Nickerson was in the process of packing to move from Butte to Maine when the death occurred. She had gotten into an argument with her husband and left in her car with her children.

Nickerson parked near the police station, where she accidentally smothered her infant daughter by falling asleep on her.

Nickerson was not arrested at the time. She had moved to Maine and was arrested three months later after toxicology reports showed meth in her system.

