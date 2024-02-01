Woman charged for vandalism at Billings Heights veterinary clinic

BILLINGS - A woman arrested after officers investigated reports of vandalism at several Billings businesses was charged Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Amanda Dean Rickman, 41, appeared by video from the county jail and pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of criminal mischief pecuniary loss more than $1,5000. She was being held in jail on $3,000 bond.

During the arraignment hearing, a prosecutor said Rickman has a record of similar offenses in Billings and Colorado and a history of mental illness. Rickman disputed her criminal history in Colorado and any mental illness.

Rickman was arrested Sunday after officers were called to the Animal Hospital on Main Street in the Billings Heights for a report of suspicious activity. A witness said she was passing the location and saw an individual in dark clothing standing in front of a business and then heard a loud crash like a window breaking, according to charging documents.

Officers who arrived at the clinic found two broken front windows, damaged planters, and a rock inside the building. An employee estimated damages at about $2,800, court records state.

A short time later a veterinarian at the clinic called police and reported he had reviewed the surveillance video and believed the suspect was currently across the street from the business. Officers located Rickman and she was arrested two days later after police reviewed the video and connected her to the vandalism at the clinic.

Rickman is also suspected of causing similar damages to several businesses on Grand Avenue, but she has not been charged with those crimes.

