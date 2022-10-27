Watch Now
Woman cited after abandoned dog shot and killed near Martin City

Posted at 2:34 PM, Oct 27, 2022
KALISPELL - A woman who shot, killed, and skinned an abandoned husky near Martin City in late September has been cited with animal cruelty by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told authorities she had mistaken the husky for a wolf pup.

The killed husky was one of 18 dogs that were abandoned in the Doris Creek area near Martin City.

The dogs ranging anywhere from puppies to six months old were taken to the Flathead County Animal Shelter for recovery.

The dogs have been up for adoption since mid-October.

