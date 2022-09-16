Woman arrested following downtown Billings shooting

BILLINGS - An 18-year-old woman has been arrested following a downtown Billings shooting early Friday.
Police said on Twitter the shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 300 block of North 25th Street.
A 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Few other details were released.
RELATED: Despite multiple recent shootings, Billings police say teenage groups are not gangs
Update :— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) September 16, 2022
Suspect was arrested and remanded into YCDF. No threat to the public remains.
Sgt Peterson https://t.co/EXv6jtSmxN