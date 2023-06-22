Wildlife officials in Montana investigate shooting death of grizzly bear cub

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks game wardens are investigating the shooting death of a grizzly bear cub in Pondera County.

State game officials said the bear cub was found on June 7. Federal wildlife officials investigated the scene with the assistance of state game wardens and determined the bear had gunshot wounds and was killed sometime after June 4.

The bear cub was found along East Lake Road near New Miami Colony west of Conrad.

No other information about the investigation was released.

State officials said wildlife crimes such as this are often solved because of information and leads provided by the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to visit the Tip Mont website, or call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668).

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to a conviction.