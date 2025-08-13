Warrants issued for Michigan men accused of poaching elk in Montana

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for a Michigan father and son accused of multiple wildlife violations in Treasure County, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said Wednesday.

Ronald Schubert and his son, Chad Schubert, of Belleville, Mich., were both charged with felony unlawful possession of a trophy bull elk, FWP officials said in a Wednesday news release. Chad Schubert was also charged with felony tampering with physical evidence and four misdemeanor charges of hunting in a closed season, failure to obtain landowner permission for hunting, waste of a game animal and violation of a rule for failing to return to a kill site. Ronald Schubert was also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass.

An FWP warden found after an investigation that Chad Schubert allegedly killed a trophy bull elk in Hunting District 702, which extends from Hardin to Miles City south of Interstate 94, without a valid permit, according to a news release. The warden also found the elk was taken on private land without permission and killed with rifle during archery-only season. In addition, most of the meat was left to waste, and wardens believe Ronald Schubert helped remove and transport the head and antlers, according to FWP.

The agency did not specify in the news release when the incident occurred. The investigation began following a tip from the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office.

Penalties could range up to $60,000 in fines, jail time and loss of privileges to hunt, fish or trap.

Anyone with possible information about crimes against fish, wildlife or state land resources is encouraged to visit tipmont.mt.gov or to contact a game warden in your area directly. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks thanked the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office, Treasure County Attorney’s Office, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources for their assistance in this investigation.