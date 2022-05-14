Wanted homicide suspect arrested in Lake County

POLSON — Lake County sheriff's authorities say the homicide suspect on the run for the last two days has been arrested.

Sheriff Don Bell says Tyler Uhrich, 20, was just arrested by Lake County sheriff's deputies at 6 p.m. Friday in the Pablo area.

He is a suspect in the death of 22-year-old Polson resident Rozlyn Bluemel, whose body was found Wednesday in the Polson area.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office reported on Tuesday, that a witness said a man and woman were in a dispute, and gunfire was heard on the east shore of Flathead Lake.

This is a developing story.

