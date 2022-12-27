Victim of fatal shooting at Billings apartment building identified

BILLINGS - The victim of a fatal shooting at a South Side apartment building was identified Tuesday.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office said Troy Chaney, 48 of Billings, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Chaney was shot at the Colonial Apartments on South 27th Street on Wednesday. The following day police announced the arrest of 24-year-old Melvin Pretty On Top in connection to the fatal shooting.

Pretty On Top is being held in the Yellowstone County jail on a $300,000 bond and is facing felony charges of robbery, deliberate homicide and tampering with physical evidence.

